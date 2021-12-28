SPEARS, Carol Joann



Known as "Jody" to family and friends, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, OH. Jody was born on September 24th, 1965, in Troy, Ohio, to James Snipes of Troy and the late Cynthia McCulla Snipes.



Although Jody was shy by nature, she loved being out and about at concerts, fairs, and



social gatherings. She attended college and earned her bachelor's degree in education and her masters degree in counseling while raising two sons. She loved to read and was the best listener and shoulder to lean on.



She met Richard L. Spears Jr., whom she renamed Rich, in the spring of 2009. They were married on April 3rd, 2010, and spent almost twelve years together. She leaves behind her



father, husband, two sons, Cody and Connor (Hailey), and two granddaughters, Mya and Charlotte, who were the light of her life; her brother, David (Cindy), nieces Hailee and



Madeline, special friends Renee Naas, Brooke Larkins, Laura South, Erica Center and business partner Kathlyn Immel, as well as a host of cousins, friends, and former students.



A gathering of friends and family will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in the Living Word Church, 926 E. National Road, Vandalia, Ohio, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. There will be a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. in the church.



Suber-Shively Funeral Home, Fletcher, OH, is serving the family.

