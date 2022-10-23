SPEARNOCK, Patrick Reid



1977 - 2022



On Oct 15, Patrick R. Spearnock, 44, passed away at Cedars Sinai Hospital, Los Angeles, California. Patrick loved art, music, and sports. He was a true fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Cincinnati Bengals. He also was a disc-golf enthusiast.



Patrick was born in Dayton, OH, and a 1996 graduate of Fairborn High School. He received an AA degree from Northern Virginia Community College in 1999 and a BFA from Corcoran College of Art + Design, Washington, DC in 2005. He was a senior Graphic Designer at UCLA Extension for 16 years.



He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Spearnock; grandparents, Edward Spearnock, Audrey Cutler Linder, Leonard Wyatt, and Estell Newman Wyatt; and step-sister, Sheri Buehler Casella.



He is survived by his mother, Mary Wyatt Buehler (Bruce) of Prattville, AL; brother Michael Spearnock, Prattville, AL; aunts Susan Wyant (Paul), SC, and Sharon Wyatt, Prattville, AL; and uncle, Austin Wyatt, Prattville, AL. Also cousins Cami Antrim and Heather Lambert of SC; step-sister Michelle (Dan) Palmer of Springboro, OH.



He will be truly missed.

