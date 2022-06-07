SPEAR, William A.



William A. Spear "Itty Bitty", age 65, departed this life on Wednesday, May 25, 2022,



after a lengthy illness. He was a native of Dayton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his



parents William (Eddie) and Zettie Mae Spear, Brother Douglas Spear. He leaves to cherish his memories wife Mary Moore Spear, daughters Toni (Binky) and Ariel Spear; stepdaughters Latasha (Tasha) and Sallie Moore and Jackie Shropshire all of Dayton; son Derrick Spear of Cincinnati and stepson Ray Shropshire of Dayton. Sisters Joyce A. Childs,



Janet and Mildred Spear, Erica Kirksey, Teresa Compton of Dayton, Brother Darren Knox of FL. (20) grandchildren and (8) great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held June 7, 2022, at Omega Baptist Church, 1821 Emerson Avenue, Dayton, OH. Officiating Reverend



Joshua Ward. Family will receive friends from 12 pm-1 pm and service starting promptly at 1 pm. All services are entrusted to W.E. Lusain Funeral Home and Crematory, 2060 Germantown Street, Dayton, OH 45417.

