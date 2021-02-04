SPAULDING, Albert Louis



Albert Louis Spaulding, age 80, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, at Mercy Hospital



Fairfield. He was born on January 14, 1941, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of George W. and Alberta (Ratliff) Spaulding, Jr. Albert married Bonnie Newkirk on November 8, 1960. He retired after 32 years of service at the International



Paper. Albert was a member of the Freedom Baptist Church, Washington Lodge #17 F. & A. M., Hamilton, the Scottish Rite- Valley of Cincinnati, and a Kentucky Colonel. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie, his daughter, Karen (Glenn) Sandlin, his brother, Ray (Pam) Spaulding, his sister, Frannie Haynes, three grandchildren, Jennifer (Kris) Sprague, Sarah (Bruce) Finkbine, and Brittany Sizemore, and 7 great-grandchildren. Albert is preceded in death by his parents, his son, David Allan



Spaulding, and a sister, Donna Fismer. A graveside service was held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Rose Hill Burial Park with Pastor Shawn Watson officiating. In lieu of flowers,



memorials may be made to Freedom Baptist Church, 1766 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, 45013. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

