SPARROW, Avanelle AVANELLE SPARROW, age 98, of Springfield, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on September 12, 2020. She was born on March 1, 1922, in Lawrence County, Ohio, daughter of the late Festus and Nellie (Burcham) Callicoat. Avanelle retired from Mercy Medical Center from nursing services. Survivors include one son, Samuel C. (Marj) Sparrow Jr. of Moline, Illinois; three daughters, Sharon (William) Krabach, Cynthia (Paul) Grashel and Judith Sparrow (Chris) Roberts all of Springfield; special grandson, Nicolas Sparrow of Springfield; nine grandchildren, Michael Sparrow, Sam Sparrow, Megan Sides, Chris Sparrow, Tyrone Otstot, Tamara Otstot, Jennifer Combs, Marci Amato and Nicolas Sparrow; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Avanelle was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 74 years, Samuel C. Sparrow Sr. Although she is gone from us, she is watching over us, telling that everything is going to be ok if you just "believe". Avanelle will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlisle. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com



