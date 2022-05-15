SPARLING, Patricia Jones



Age 95 of Fairborn passed away peacefully to be with our Lord on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Fox Run Senior Living after a short illness. She was born on December 11, 1926 in Columbus, OH, the daughter of the late Erwin Roe Jones, Sr. and Ruth (Nichols) Jones. She moved from Columbus to Chicago at the young age of 2 or 3 along with her father, mother, older sisters (Bernadine Geneva, Nancy Geraldine, Bette Ruth, and Peggy Lou), and older brother, Erwin Roe Jr. "Boyd," all who preceded her in death. She graduated from Parker High School (Chicago, IL) as part of the Class of 1943. She was married to her husband, the late Kenneth G. Sparling, on May 29, 1949, for more than 67 years. She was the President of the Fairborn Lioness Club and a Red Cross volunteer for many years at Wright-Patterson Medical Center. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Fairborn and taught 4-year-old Sunday School children for 52 years. She was also an avid Bengals fan. She is survived by her sons: Tim (Deverne), Mark (Roxanne), and Paul (Karen), and daughters: Lori (David) Gross, Leslie (Terry) Justus, LeeAnne Sparling, and Kristin Sparling. She is survived by 14 grandchildren: Matthew



(Susan), Nicole (Lonnie) McMurchy, Philip (Leah), James,



Thomas (Krista), Ashley, Natalie, Kenneth, Helen (Nick) Talley, Katelyn Gross, Sarah (Matt) Wilhelm, Nathan (Julie) Justus, Andrew (Lacey) Justus, and Tyler. She is survived by 18 great-grandchildren: Hayden and Carson Sparling, Rebecca, James, and Claire Weber, Christopher (Kara) McMurchy, Caelan McMurchy, and Riley McMurchy, Aven Sparling, Alexandra and Presley Scott, Logan Ball, Conner and Grayson Wilhelm, Onna, DJ, and Shawn Justus, and Tad Walker. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022, beginning at 10:00 A.M. before the funeral service which will be held at 11:00 A.M. at First Baptist Church, Fairborn, 1167 Highview Dr., Fairborn, with the Reverend Dr. David Rakes officiating. Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Dayton or the First Baptist Church. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.

