SPARKS, Thelma Eleanor



90 years old of Springfield, Ohio, entered into eternal peace on Friday, ,, June, 17. She is now together forever with her beloved husband Jack A. Sparks, son Jack L. Sparks, her parents, grandparents, and all of her siblings. She was also



reunited with her beloved dog, Buffy. She leaves to cherish the many family memories with her son Jeffrey (Hydy), and his children: Nicole (Ein) their



children Gabrielle, Camille, and Vivian. His son, Matt (Megan) their children Owen and Lillie. His son Austin (Jenn). Daughter-in-law, Joanne and her children, Jeremy (Billie) his



children, Jesse (Liz) their daughter Aryson. Daughter Michaela (Drew) her children Ryker and Ayven. His son Dylan (Raven) and their daughter Abigale. 2nd son to Joanne, Jason and his two children Hunter and Hannah. Her special friend of many years, Wanda Childers. We would also like to recognize her bonus grandchildren, Taylor, Mckenzie, Madison (Ben), Lynn and Quinn. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Thelma worked at Crowell Collier before she had her



children. She always loved getting out and digging in the dirt planting flowers and vegetables. She truly enjoyed her farm life. She was also very fond of rescuing cats, and kept several on her farm. Per Thelma's last wish, there will not be any



services except for the immediate family. Arrangements



entrusted to RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, place a donation in her name to any rescue animal shelter or the Dementia Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



