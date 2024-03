Sparks, Shirley



Shirley Sparks, 83, of Russells Point, Ohio, passed away March 9, 2024. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at Glen Haven Chapel, 8200 West National Road, New Carlisle, at 2PM with visitation from 1:30-2PM. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



