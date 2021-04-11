SPARKS, Hildreth J. "Sparkie"



Hildreth "Sparkie" J. Sparks, age 91 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2021. She was born February 9, 1930, in Morehead, KY, daughter of the late Jesse and Ethel Stinson. Hildreth was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She retired from Chrysler Automotive after 27 faithful years of employment. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Hildreth is going to be greatly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Hildreth was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Stinson. Hildreth is survived by her husband of 68 years, Fred Sparks; son, Fred Sparks II; grandson, Zack Sparks; brother, June (Peggy) Stinson; daughter, Melanie; several nieces and nephews; best friend, Drucilla Sparks; as well as numerous other family and friends. A visitation and service will take place on Monday, April 12, 2021, from 1-2pm at Woodland Cemetery (118 Woodland Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45409). The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask mandate that requires face masks be worn in all public places. To share a memory of Hildreth or to leave a special message for her family, please visit



