SPARKS, Betty

Betty S. Sparks, 76, of Springfield, passed away August 10, 2021. She was born in Springfield on June 8, 1945, to the late Freely and Maxine Downing. Betty retired from both



Columbia Gas and Clark County Municipal Courts. She loved her family and many K-9 companions over the years. She is survived by her daughter, Cyndi Brumfield; granddaughter Alex Brumfield; grandson Tony Brumfield, dog AJ and many friends. Visitation will be from 10-11am with the service to follow at 11am at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley



Funeral Home in New Carlisle. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



