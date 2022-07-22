journal-news logo
X

SPARKMAN, Aeva

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SPARKMAN, Aeva June

Aeva June Sparkman, was stillborn on July 8th, 2022, at 3:20 a.m., in Washington Township, Ohio. Aeva was the daughter of Micah and Daniel; and younger sister to Ellie Wren. Her maternal grandparents are Penny and Charles Lee; and paternal grandparent MK Sparkman. The memories and dreams she gave her family are greatly treasured. She touched many lives, was deeply loved, and is dearly missed. To share a memory of Aeva with the family or to leave a special message, please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
REKE, Diane
2
P'POOL, Pauline
3
VULTEE, Kurt
4
McDonald, Alverta
5
ENDRES, Mervin
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top