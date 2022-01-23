SPANG, Joseph David "Joe Kidd"



Age 66, of Beavercreek, passed away unexpectedly at Sunday, January 9, 2022. He was born November 21, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Frederick and Ruth Spang. Joe is



survived by his significant other, Pamela Pistoria; daughter, Heather Pistoria (Bradley Crowley) and their children, Wyatt, Westyn, and Hadley; step-daughter, Elizabeth Pistoria and her children, Cameron, Riley, and Levi; as well as 9 siblings. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering, OH.

