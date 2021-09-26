SPAHN, Laura Ellen



Age 97, of Fairfield passed away on September 19, 2021. She was born in Hamilton, OH, on February 11, 1924, to the late Raymond and Ruth Orr. A lifelong resident of Fairfield, she graduated from Fairfield High School, class of 1942.



After graduation Laura attended Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing where she graduated as a Registered Nurse, 1945. She completed her Bachelor's degree at Thomas More



College, 1977; and earned her Master's degree from Miami University, Oxford, 1979. She was employed Fort Hamilton Hospital in 1946; Hamilton City Public Health Nurse from 1947-1952; and School Nurse at Fairfield West Elementary from 1965 – 1985.



While a student at Fairfield, she was a member of the orchestra, band, and chorus. Laura was a member of the Fairfield Grange Gypsy Chorus. She was a 72-year member of Grace United Methodist Church and in 1996 she joined St. Mark's United Methodist Church.



Laura enjoyed quilting and other handiwork. She also enjoyed traveling; bowling in the Wednesday morning Northwest Lanes Senior League; and worked as a poll worker for the



Butler County Board of Elections.



Laura married Robert C. Spahn on June 1, 1946, he preceded her in death on August 16, 1971. She is survived by her sons, Raymond and his wife Cynthia Spahn and Ronald Spahn; grandchildren, Kyra (Max), Hunter, and Chase; sister, Zedith Pottenger; nieces and nephews, Debra Pottenger, Edward



(Pamela) Pottenger, Richard (Melissa) Pottenger, Eric (Tami) Pottenger, Briannah Pottenger, Jayden Pottenger, Taisha (Dan) Copeland, Matthew (Stacey) Pottenger, Elizabeth



(Jonathan) Anspach, and Blair (Carol) Pottenger; other family and friends.



She is preceded in death by her sister Gladys Gallagher; nephew Daniel Pottenger; and brother-in-law, Alva Pottenger.



Laura loved her sons, grandchildren, family, and friends.



Memorial contributions to Bluegrass Navigators, Hospice of Northern Kentucky, 51 Cavalier Blvd., Suite 200, Florence, KY 41042



Services are private and at the convenience of the family.



Paul R. Young Funeral Home, Hamilton serving the family.

