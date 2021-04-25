SPADAFORA, Marvin



LeRoy Williams



Marvin L. Williams Spadafora, resident of Greenwood,



Missouri, formerly of Fairfield, died April 14, 2021, at 82 years old in his son's home and surrounded by the love of family.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy Mead Spadafora, whom he married on April 2, 1960, in Mason, Ohio. They were married for 48 years. Marvin was born in Fairbury, Nebraska, on August 22, 1938, to Violet Willcoxon and Wayne Williams. The family worked a 365 acre farm there. Marvin's beloved father died when Marvin was only 4 years old. The family later moved to Hamilton in 1951.



Marvin was a graduate of Hamilton High School and graduated in 1956.



He began a 4 year apprenticeship as an electrician with IBEW Local 648 in Fairfield. He became a very talented licensed



electrician in 1961, leading electrical crews wiring many big local projects such as Miami University, Hamilton and AK Steel in Middletown. He retired from IBEW Local 648 and began working at Ford Motor Company in Sharonville in 1987 troubleshooting electrical problems on the production line. He retired again from UAW Local 863 in 1999.



Marvin is survived by his 5 children, Theresa Gervais of Fairfield, Michelle O'Neill of West Chester, Wayne Spadafora of Greenwood, Missouri, Peggy Kelly of Trenton, and Danyelle Doherty of Cincinnati. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and his 2 sisters Marjorie Delaney and Betty Schreck. Marvin's greatest joy was his family. He worked very hard to support his 5 children. He often worked out of town during the week then came home on the weekend. The family enjoyed vacations nearly every year in Cape Hatteras, NC, where they often camped on the beach. They also



enjoyed hiking at Hueston Woods.



A private family service and burial will be held in St. Stephen's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations be made to Boys Town, P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010.

