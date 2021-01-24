SOWERS, Jesse B.



53, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, January 15th, 2021, at his home. He was born



December 2nd, 1967, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Jesse E. and Saundra R. (McClanahan) Sowers. Jesse was employed at Mad River Fabricating. Jesse



enjoyed drag racing his motorcycle for 20 years and was fierce competitor where he once loaded up Craig Treble. Jesse loved racing and spent each weekend at Kil-Kare and local drag strips. He loved playing with his grandson and will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Michelle (Keith) Daniels; a grandson, Keith Daniels III; his siblings:



Susan Sowers, Perry Sowers (Lisa Martineau), Joseph Lewis Sowers, William Sowers and Ralph Sowers (Kelly) and several nieces, nephews and many friends. Jesse is preceded in death by parents; a brother, Gary Edward Sowers. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, Springfield. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 12-1. Live streaming of the service can be viewed on the Littleton & Rue Facebook page beginning at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.



