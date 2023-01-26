SOWELL, Doris



Age 83, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 12 pm, Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 S. Broadway Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

