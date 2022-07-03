journal-news logo
SOWDERS, Joann

Obituaries
SOWDERS, Joann

Age 91, of West Carrollton, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Kingston of Miamisburg. Joann was born November 24, 1930, in Knox County, Kentucky. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Miamisburg. She was preceded in death by her parents Irvin and Lucille (Rains) Fortney; husband Howard Sowders; sister Sylvia Hill; brother Dan Fortney; grandson John Sowders. Joann is survived by two sons, Michael Sowders and Bruce and Rebecca Sowders; daughter Susan and Jim Folker; sister Judy Howe; grandchildren Ryan, Heather (Anderkin), April Folker, Andrew, Lindsey (Miller), Abbey (Simpson), Caleb and Chloe Sowders; numerous great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Larry Hill; and sister-in-law Mary Fortney. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 S. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449, with Chaplain Lucas Vanausdoll officiating. Graveside committal service will be at 12:30 p.m. at Miami Valley Memory Gardens (St. Rt. 48 at Lytle Five Points Rd.). The family would like to thank the staff at Kingston of Miamisburg and Hospice of Dayton for their compassionate care! In lieu of flowers, make a donation to the charity of your choice in Joann's memory.

Funeral Home Information

Sanner Funeral Home Inc

800 S Alex Rd

West Carrollton, OH

45449

