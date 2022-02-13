SOWARDS, Mark R.



63 of Urbana, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on February 3, 2022, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on April 16, 1958, the son of the late Thomas and



Judy (Ayers) Sowards. Mark was a graduate of South High School. He earned his BS



degree in social work from Clark State and Capital University. Mark was the owner of MarKim Roofing for over 40 years. He was a proud member of the Highway to Heaven Church. He was a very



passionate member of AA, AL-ANON and NA. His faith, as well as his passion for AA, AL-ANON and NA were used to help others, especially young men, to guide them in a positive way. When he wasn't helping others or working, he loved hanging out with his girls; riding his Harley with Kim; taking the grandkids and neighbor kids for ice cream in his restored 1970 Chevy pickup. He enjoyed Rock and Roll and spending time playing pool in his Cedar Creek home. Mark was a popcorn



connoisseur, who would mix flavors simply to see others smile. Survivors include his wife and best friend Kimberly S. Sowards, whom he married August 23, 2000; sons Jason Sowards, Ian (Sarah) Sowards, Cole ( Shyane) Sowards and Storm (Lacey)



Sowards; step-sons DJ (Courtney) Sickles and Kody (Heather) Sickles; brother Thomas Sowards; uncle Robert Ayers; bonus daughter Holly (Chris) Sturgeon; grandchildren Aiislynn, Kierstynn, Dorien, JR, Jazzy, JJ, Joe, KJ, Kayden, Tristan, Scarlett, Gwen and DJ III; four legged buddies Chloe Sowards, Mama Sowards, Zech Robert Sowards and Silly Sammy



Sampson Sowards. Kim and the family can't say enough for the exceptional care and loving support during a difficult time from the Mercy Health Springfield Staff and the COVID/ICU family, Drs. Ullah Varghese, Luke and Bashir, but a very special Thank You to Dr. Amit Arora for treating and



loving Mark like his own. Per Mark's wishes, he wanted



cremation and to be remembered for his strong faith, work ethic and loving his family. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR



MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Memorial contributions are requested to the Urbana Tuesday night AFG Episcopal Church of Epiphany, 230 Scioto St., Urbana, Ohio 43078. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com. Till I see you again honeybunchers….FA FA ME!!



