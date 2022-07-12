journal-news logo
SOWARDS, Clifton

SOWARDS, Clifton "Clif"

Age 69, of Germantown, OH, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022. A Visitation will be held 6 – 8 p.m., Friday, July 15, 2022, at Cornerstone Baptist Temple, 1707 Ohmer Street, Dayton, OH, where the Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, July 16th. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

Funeral Home Information

Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown

6900 Weaver Rd

Germantown, OH

45327

http://www.daltonfuneralhome.net/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

