Sovinski, Gerald



SOVINSKI, Gerald passed away on Saturday, February 24, 2024, in Camden, DE, his home since 2009. He was born in Wheeling, WV on April 2, 1937 to Victor and Helen (Foster) Sovinski. Gerald married his wife, Carmellene (Fialkowski), on April 28, 1962. He was proud to call Dayton, OH home for more than 30 years and was a member of the Bishop Leibold Parish. He had many friends and colleagues who remained close to his heart. Preceded in death by his wife and brother, Ronald Sovinski, Gerald is survived by his devoted family-his daughters Brooke (Christopher Jones, son-in-law) and Brenda as well as many friends and loved ones. The Memorial Mass will take place on Friday, April 19, 2024 at Church of the Holy Cross, 631 S State St, Dover, DE at 10:00am.



Final resting place will be Holy Cross Cemetery in Kent County, DE. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Wounded Warrior Project® or The Shepherd Place in Dover, DE.



