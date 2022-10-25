SOUTHERS, Terry



Terry Southers, age 61, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, at Grandview Hospital. He was born to James and Elizabeth (Little) Southers on October 17, 1961, in Middletown, Ohio. He was a graduate of Valley View High School in 1980. Terry leaves behind his siblings; Vondia (Bob) McFarland, Ray (Sage) Southers, Ryan Barrett, Priscilla (Evan) Howell, aunt; Tina Bullock, and numerous family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father; James Floyd Southers, mother; Elizabeth Rose Little Southers, sister; Cherl Gulino, and grandparents; Lillie and Jim Southers. Visitation at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home will be on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Funeral Services will follow at noon. Interment at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis, Ohio. Condolences may be left at



