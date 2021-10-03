SOUTHERLAND, Dale



Dale Southerland, age 64, of Miamisburg, OH, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born in Dayton, OH, on March 16, 1957, to Carson K. and the late Helen (Callahan) Southerland. He was a member of West Carrollton Church of the Nazarene. Dale was an HVAC Professional Service Technician that worked for Monroe Mechanical for over ten years before moving to Southtown Heating & Cooling ~ where he had 16 years of service. He was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors; and was known for his booming voice and wonderful laugh. Dale is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Marcia (Dean) Southerland; his children, Ben (Keara) Southerland, Bekah (Josh) Clark and Sam Southerland; 4 grandchildren, Hadley, Levi and Asher



Southerland, and Madelyn Clark; his brother Ken (Sandi) Southerland; his sister Karen (Doug) Blanton; multiple nieces and nephews; extended family members; and his fishing buddy, Dana Fox. The family will receive friends 4 - 6 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service) Friday, October 8, 2021, at West Carrollton Church of the Nazarene, 550 S. Elm Street, West Carrollton, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 6 p.m., with Pastor Brian Heil and Dr. Ken Southerland officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to W. C. Church of the Nazarene or Appalachia Reach Out, 2570 Rockcastle Rd., Inez, KY 41224. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

