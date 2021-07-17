SOUTH, William Robert



William Robert South, 74, went home to meet the Lord on July 13, 2021, after a long battle with COPD. Bill was born



December 26, 1946, the eldest of 8 children to Lloyd and



Beatrice (Thompson) South. He grew up in Lynchburg, Ohio, and graduated from Lynchburg H.S. in 1965, where he was active in FFA. Bill was drafted into the Army at age 19 and served honorably in Vietnam with Co. B 14th Combat Engineer Battalion. He was a lifetime member of the VFW. He



retired in 2010 from Robbins and Myers (Moyno) after 42 years. Bill lived a quiet life with his wife Dixie (Tinch); the love of his life for 53 years. He was a family man who loved tractors, gardening, and coin collecting. He is survived by his wife Dixie; two children, Brenda (Chris) King and William South II; four grandchildren, Tiffany, Stephen, Brandi, and Megan; one great-granddaughter Ava; three sisters, Vick (John) McClanahan, T.I. (Rick) Walker, and Bea (Lee) Neace; one brother-in-law Anthony (Myra) Tinch; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father Edward Barney; three brothers, Lloyd Jr, Mike, and Jerry; one sister Cindy South; a niece Jenny Dyer; and two fur children, Sarina and Diego. Visitation will be held from 4-6 pm Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday at the Love Light Gospel Chapel at 8604 Selma Pike, South Charleston, 45368. Burial will follow in the church's cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

