SOUTH, Michael C.



69, of South Charleston, died surrounded by his loving family on Friday, February 19, 2021,



after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was a wonderful husband, dad, and grandpa. He was born at home on April 26, 1951, in Lynchburg, Ohio, one of eight children. He was the son of Lloyd and



Beatrice (Thompson) South. Mike is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joann (Tuggle), the love of his life. He was a lifelong member of Love Light Gospel Chapel. He retired from Cooper Energy, as a machinist, after 30 years and enjoyed a second retirement from Gordon Food Service after 12 years. He placed a great value on family and cherished the many vacations and gatherings with them. Mike loved the outdoors, had a passion for classic cars, and was an avid traveler. He absolutely loved vacationing in Florida,



going to the ocean, walking trails, riding bikes, and hosting cookouts. Giving nicknames and teasing was a special talent of his. He loved riding his Harley, tinkering in the garage,



giving his grandchildren wagon rides on the lawnmower, and attending car shows, races, flea markets, and swap meets. Mike was a brilliant man who could build or fix anything; he built his grandkids a swing set by hand. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children, Michael C. South, Jr. (Roxanne); Jodi Keiser (Matt); and Laura South (Dave); his 11 grandchildren, Mikey, James, Lucas, Angel, Caleb, Joel, Ethan, Kylie, Lilly, McKenna, and Brantley; one brother, Bill (Dixie); three sisters, Vick McClanahan (John); T.I. Walker (Rick); and Bea Neace (Lee); one special aunt, Marie Fisher; numerous



nieces and nephews; and one special K-9 friend, Carley. He is preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Edward



Barney; two brothers, Lloyd (Jr.) and Jerry; one sister, Cindy South; and special niece, Jenny Dyer. Services will be held at the Love Light Gospel Chapel at 8604 Selma Pike, South



Charleston 45368. Masks are required.



Visitation is Tuesday, 5-8 pm; funeral is Wednesday, at 2:00 with pastors Rick Smith and Nathan Carey officiating. Burial will follow in the church's cemetery.



Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

