SOTO, John Manuel



Age 51, of Beavercreek passed Friday, February 4, 2022. He was born in Toledo, OH, on January 7, 1971, to Manuel and Sara Soto, Jr. John was a Kettering Police Officer and a former Dayton Police Department Officer. He enjoyed woodworking, home improvement, and supporting his fellow police officers. John was preceded in death by his father, Manuel, Jr. and brother, Anthony. He is survived by his mother, Sara; sons,



Anthony, Alex, and Joseph; the boys' mother, Ashley Murphey; brothers, Manuel and Armando; and fiancé Angel Hummer. No public services, family only. Funeral arrangements made by Routsong Funeral Home Kettering. Fond memories and



expressions of sympathy may be shared at



