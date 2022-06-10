SORICE-SNIDER,



Shannon E.



Age 36, of Kettering, OH, passed away in her home on Monday, May 16, 2022.



Shannon was preceded in death by her father, Anthony L. and her grandparents. She is survived by her husband, Mike, daughter, Alexia, her sister



Rachel Sorice, brother Justin (Julie) Jared, her mother Linda Pinyati as well as many nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins and a number of inspiring friends and those whose lives she touched. Shannon radiated with a bright and forceful energy. She loved hard and lived her life without apologies. She was who she was and she made sure everyone knew it. The fiercest of friends to have in your corner, Shannon gave when all she had was the love in her heart. Shannon was a mother, daughter, sister and friend; you burned too brightly for this world and we know that your bright light lives on through those of us left behind. Rest in Peace. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 12th at Springboro Community Park, 666 W. Market St., Springboro, OH, between noon and four and all are welcome.

