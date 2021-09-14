SORENSEN, Norman



SORENSEN, Jr., Norman L.





Age 65, of Springboro, passed away Wednesday, September 9th, 2021, at Kettering Hospital. Norman was born inWarren, Pennsylvania, but lived all over the country until his family settled in Beavercreek, Ohio, after hisfather retired from the Air Force. After a long career with Braden Sutphin Ink company, he went to work for H & R Block where he prepared taxes and worked as office manager. He was an avid Pirates and Steelers fan but was an even bigger fan of his 5 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Norman L. Sorensen Sr. Norman is survived by his wife of 38 years, Linda (Jones) Sorensen, and children Jennifer Sorensen, Ronald (Stepfanie) Sorensen and Becky (Joey) Witterstaetter: 5 grandchildren, Clover, Toby, Alister,Bernadette and Sullivan; mother Nancy Sorensen; siblingsEdward (Sue) Sorensen, Dale (Lisa) Sorensen, Beth Booth, and Sandy (Don) Franklin; a host of nieces and nephews; and his church family. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 14 from 6-7pm at Wellspring Baptist Church (2094 Ohio 73, Waynesville, OH 45068). The service will follow at 7pm.