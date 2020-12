SORENSEN, Sr.,



Norman Lewis



Passed on December 20, 2020, at the age of 85. A beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, friend, and US Air Force Veteran of 21 years. He is survived by his wife: Nancy Malone



Sorensen, 5 children; Norman Sorensen Jr. (Linda), Ed



Sorensen (Sue), Dale Sorensen (Lisa), Beth Booth, Sandy



Franklin (Don), 11 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.