SORA, Sr. Mary

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SORA, OSF, Sr. Mary Jean

Age 97, of the Srs. of St. Francis Convent in Oldenburg, IN. Visitation is Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the convent chapel from 10 – 11 a.m. Funeral services follow at 11 a.m. If unable to attend, services will be live streamed at https://youtu.be/ieT4SIC0E0c. Memorials may be made to the Srs. of St. Francis, P.O. Box 100, Oldenburg, IN, 47036 (www.OldenburgFranciscans.org). For online condolences and complete notice go to www.weigelfh.com.

