SOOY, Robert

SOOY, M.D., Robert Earl



"Bob"



Age 88, of Springboro passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at his residence. He was born on July 31, 1933, in Kalamazoo, MI, to the late Brainard Earl "Ted" Sooy and Mary Arlene Sooy Mohr



(nee Flynn). Bob was preceded in death by his wife of



63 years, Patricia Marie (nee Montgomery) in 2016 and a brother, Norman Charles Sooy, M.D. in 2019. Bob is survived by his three children, Kathleen Adele Sooy, Jennifer Elaine Sooy and Michael Alan Sooy; siblings, Janet Elizabeth



(Edmund C.) Buras, Diana Ruth Sooy Hunter; two granddaughters, Laura Elizabeth (Daniel) Saldivar, Kristin Alexandra (Paul) Merkle. Also survived by special nieces and nephews. Dr. Sooy received his undergraduate degree from Columbia Union



College in Takoma Park, MD, and his medical degree in 1962 from the Universidad Nacional de Mexico, School of Medicine, Mexico City, Mexico. He was a Board-Certified Family Practice Physician and practiced medicine in Mt. Vernon, Kettering, Miamisburg and Waynesville, OH, for 50 years. He was past President of the Montgomery County Academy of Family Physicians, the Chief of the Family Practice Department at Kettering Medical Center, Secretary of the Medical Staff, Chairman of the Accreditation and Credentials Committees, Deputy Coroner of Knox County, OH, Secretary, President-Elect and President of the Knox County Medical Society and an Assistant Clinical Professor, Department of Family Practice School of Medicine at Wright State University. After retirement, Dr. Sooy worked for Doctors Urgent Care in the Miami Valley. He was a volunteer physician with AMA/USAID "Project Vietnam" and a member of Doctors of the World and served during the conflict in Kosovo/Macedonia as a medical director of a large refugee camp. Also, after Hurricane Mitch he went to Honduras and helped the victims. He was a member and President of the Waynesville Rotary Club of which he was a Paul Harris



Fellow and a member of the Yokefellow International. Dr. Sooy was also a member of various medical professional groups. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, at the Anderson Funeral Home-Springboro Chapel, 40 North Main Street, Springboro. Interment will



follow in Springboro Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the



service on Monday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rotary International, Doctors of the World, or the



Kettering Seventh Day Adventist Church Organ Fund in



memory of Dr. Sooy. Online memories or condolences may



be left for the family at www.anderson-fh.com.



