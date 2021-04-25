SONNERS, Agatha Grace



102, of Springfield, passed peacefully on Friday, April 23, 2021, in Clark Memorial Home. Grace was born in Logan, Ohio, on February 27, 1919, the daughter of Milbert and Caroline (May) Cole. She was a legal secretary for the law firm Martin, Browne, Hull and Harper for a number of years. She is survived by a dear friend, Judy Oldham. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard "Whitey" Sonners in 2014 and a sister, Gretchen Patchen. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday in St. Bernard Catholic Church. A visitation will be held in the church one half-hour prior beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will be in Vernon-Asbury Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

