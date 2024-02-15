Sondergelt, Sue Elizabeth



Sue Elizabeth Sondergelt passed away in Fort Myers, FL on Monday, February 5, 2024. Born March 4, 1946 to Robert and Betty (Hudson) Sondergelt. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, and her daughter, Elizabeth. She leaves behind children, Joel, Joshua, and Amy. She will be laid to rest in her family plot at Ferncliff Cemetery, in Springfield, OH. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Elizabeth Anne Haarer Memorial Endowed Scholarship fund, University of Hartford, at 200 Bloomfield Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06117. For the full obituary, please visit https://mullinsmemorial.com/obituaries/sue-elizabeth-sondergelt/ . Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.



