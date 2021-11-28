SOLOMON, J. Arthur and Gladys



J. Arthur Solomon, age 98 of Hamilton, passed away at Mercy Hospital--Fairfield on Saturday, November 20, 2021. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on April 10, 1923, the son of Malmord H. and Julia (Howard) Solomon. Art was a veteran of World War II with the United States Army Air Corps from 1943 to 1946. He was employed as a welder at Fisher Body for thirty years, retiring in 1982. Art was an active member of Tylersville Worship Center and enjoyed serving the Lord through their music and nursing home ministries.



Gladys Solomon, age 92 of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Cincinnati on Friday, November 26, 2021. She was born in Lancaster, Kentucky, on August 29, 1929, the daughter of Rev. JT and Mary (Tincher) Holman. She was active member at Tylersville Worship Center also and she had a servant's heart and assisted with many functions at the church.



On February 2, 1952 in Newport, Kentucky, they were joined in Holy Matrimony and they are survived by their two daughters, Sheila (Burt) Ledford and Teresa (Garry) Webb; eight grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Gladys is survived by her sister, Margaret Boggs. They are preceded in death by their son, Arthur Rodney and his wife, Shelley (Hull) Solomon. Art is preceded in death by his parents and five siblings and Gladys was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings as well.



Funeral services will be held at Princeton Pike Church of God, 6101 Princeton Glendale Road, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, December 3, 2021, at 12:00 noon with Rev. Keith McRoberts of Tylersville Worship Center officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon at Princeton Pike Church of God. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

