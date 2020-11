SOLLENBERGER, Patricia L.



Born: December 12, 1928, Dayton, OH. Died: November 1, 2020, Omaha, NE.



Preceded in death by: husband, George Sollenberger and daughter, Diane Smith.



Survived by: daughters, Linda (Christian) Cole, Blair, NE, Robin Fowler, Spring, TX, and seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.



NO VISITATION.



PRIVATE FAMILY MEMORIAL SERVICES.



MEMORIALS SUGGESTED TO: Immanuel Pathways PACE program, 5755 Sorensen Pkwy, Omaha, NE 68152.