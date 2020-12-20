SOIFER, Claire



91, an extraordinary, loving woman of valor, died peacefully at home on Friday, December 11, 2020.



Born in Cincinnati to Belle and Harry Sherman, Claire and her late husband, Oscar were



married 73 years. Their children are Marlene Soifer Berlow, Bruce Soifer (Sue) and Robert Soifer (Stacey). Her grandchildren are Jason Soifer (Rachel), Scott Soifer, Ben Berlow (Nellie), Aaron Berlow



(Samantha), Gail Soifer Mitch, Carey Soifer Hilofsky (James) and Sam Rubens. Covid restrictions thwarted Claire's plans to visit all of her thirteen great-grandchildren: she knitted tiny watch caps and blankets for each one.



Organizations and charities benefited from her participation and leadership. She was an active member in Beth Abraham Synagogue Sisterhood, Hadassah,and presented Dolls for



Democracy in Dayton schools. She was also Marlene's brownie and girl scout troupe leader and took turns serving as home room mother in her children's classrooms. Claire was president of Dayton's local chapter of B'nai B'rith Women, and was



instrumental in raising money for the Hillel house at Miami University. She fundraised as a board member of The Dayton Jewish Federation and passionately supported The Anti-Defamation League.



Claire's elegance was evidenced in her fashion sense, whether speaking at a conference or cooking at home. Everyone gathered around the Soifer's table. Claire roasted, sauteed and simmered with finesse. Turkey, matza ball soup and teiglach were fan favorites; her brownies were renowned!



Never let it be said that Claire was all work and no play. Sports, cards and mahjong, were on her weekly calendar. Claire and Oscar traveled the world, invited their family on cruises, and threw elegant parties, where they commandeered the dance floor. "Claire would be at three parties at one time, if she could," Oscar laughed to friends.



Claire lived a joyous life. Her cherished family and friends will forever be grateful that she was in our lives.



A private funeral service was held on Tuesday, December 15, at Beth Abraham Synagogue Cemetery. Glickler Funeral Home handled arrangements.



The family welcomes donations in Claire's memory to the The Anti- Defamation League or Hospice of Dayton.

