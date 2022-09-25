SNYDER, William Gene "Bill"



Age 91 of Xenia, OH, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton, Dayton, OH. Bill was born June 4, 1931, to the late Ralph and Helen (Voehringer) Snyder in Dayton, OH. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years JoAnn Settles Snyder; brothers Ralph Jr., Jack, Harry, and Paul; sisters Dorothy, Shirley, and Marjorie; son-in-law Nick Uhrig. He is survived by his brother Kenny (Alice); sisters Virginia, Katie, Emma (Mike) Dooley; and sister-in-law Dawn (Harry) Snyder; daughters Deborah Uhrig, Cheryl Davidson (Pat), Terisa Dickerson (Jim), Kimberle Gaby (Steve), and Mary Whitt. Bill leaves a legacy of 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Bill served in the Korean War as a member of the U.S. Army where he was a radio operator instructor. Later in life he and JoAnn moved to Vance, SC, where he resided for 32 years. While living in Vance he joined the Vance Volunteer Fire Department where he was a member for 30 years and Chief for 18 years. Bill's service will be held on September 30, at noon in the Chapel at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, 8200 W. National Rd., New Carlisle, OH 45344. Burial will follow.

