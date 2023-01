SNYDER (McGowan), Shirley



Shirley McGowan Snyder, 88, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away peacefully January 24, 2023. Born, raised, and educated in Pittsburgh, PA, Shirley moved to Dayton with her husband Jack and raised five children Larry Snyder, Cathy Mitsoff, Andrew Snyder, Richard Snyder (Meiko Sato), and Jane Patrick (Jesse). Visitation at Tobias Beavercreek Sunday, 1/29/23, 3-6. Mass at St Luke Catholic Church 1/30/23, at 10:30. Tobiasfuneralhome.com