SNYDER, Patricia

SNYDER, Patricia Jean

94, died peacefully in her sleep on December 13, 2021, in

Atlanta, GA. "Pat" or "Patty" (she preferred Pat) was born to Georgia and Dale Stevenson on November 16, 1927, in

Toledo, Ohio, eventually

moving with her parents to Dayton, Ohio. There she met Orville D. Snyder, Jr. at a YMCA dance and they were married on July 3, 1948. They had a long and loving relationship

until Orville's death in 2013. In 2009, they moved to Atlanta, GA, to be near their daughter. Pat loved being a Wife and Mother and excelled at both. She was kind, funny and had a very sweet nature. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and younger brother, Kenny Stevenson. She is

survived by her loving children Jeanne Collier (Bill) of Atlanta, GA, and Barry Snyder (Kathi) of Lewes, DE; grandchildren

Megan Torbert (Andy) of Acworth, GA, Courtney Reamy (Scott) of Falls Church, VA, Katie Manning (Jordan) of Jacksonville Beach, FL, and Brett Snyder (Adreane) of Wilmington, DE; great-grandchildren Jackson, Olivia, Hannah, Samuel and Charlie Torbert, Chip and Teddy Reamy; brother Gary

Stevenson (Sharon) of Beavercreek, OH; step grandchildren, Jenny Collier (Michael) of Atlanta, GA, Leah Landes (Matt) of Alexandria, VA, William Collier of Worchester, MA; step great-grandchildren Benjamin, Emma and Maddie Landes; and many nieces and nephews. She is being interred at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA, to be with her

husband, a Veteran. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at

www.fischerperimeterchapel.com. Donations in Pat's memory may be made to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief society at

www.nmcrs.org/donate.

