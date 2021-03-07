SNYDER, Karl David



Karl David Snyder went home on February 23, 2021, to his Heavenly Father and was reunited with his beloved "Pop" who preceded him in 2017.



Karl was born May 21, 1967, in Dayton, Ohio, to James R. Snyder, Sr. and Mary Vi



Chakeres Snyder. He was a 1985 graduate of Wayne High School in Huber Heights, Ohio. He was a 1990 graduate in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati and



later got his MBA from the Ross School of Business. He resided in Macomb, Michigan.



During his career, he was Director of Marketing and Business for Janesville Acoustics LLC, the Stant Corporation, Rieter



Automotive, Autoneum, and Solvay Automotive. Through his work, Karl traveled the world. He often entertained family and friends with his adventures.



He is survived by his mother; his brother, James R. Snyder, Jr. (Beck); his sister, Katrina Taylor; and the love of his life,



Heather DeWinter Snyder.



Karl had many friends who were the family he chose as his "brothers": Chris Bass (Jenny), Chuck Gabringer, Craig Ditmer, Jeff Koperski (Marie), Chris Sibila (Jill), Bill Radlinger, Tim Judy, and John Lechner (Karen).



Karl was much loved by his nieces and nephews, Stephanie Snyder, Alistair Snyder (Danny), Nate Taylor (Whitney),



Miranda Allen (Dakota), Laurel Taylor, Kylee, Avery, Bella and Mackenzie DeWinter, Robin Murnahan and Samantha Holmes (Joe); His great nephew, Oliver Taylor and great niece, Kenley Allen; His godchildren, Payton and Parker Bass; His favorite Uncle, Mike Chakeres (Josie) and aunt and godmother, Sandra Chakeres; His "adopted" sisters, Collette Horstman (Eric) and Amy Jennings Montico.



Karl's "children" were his beloved rescue dogs, especially Thor, Gidget and Hiro aka "Mr. Beefy."



There will be a private Celebration of Life at a later date.



Donations in Karl's memory can be made to:



Midwest Small Breed Rescue, P.O. Box 36035; Grosse Pointe, Michigan 48236. http://members.petfinder.com/~MI559/index.html



