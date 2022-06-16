SNYDER, James

SNYDER, (USMC Ret.), Sgt. Maj. James W.



Age 90, of Kettering, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Elizabeth Snyder (Johnston), step-son, Ricky Cecil, and four brothers, William Quinn, Elmer, Charles, and Richard. Survived by his wife of 62 years, Darlene, daughter, Kristine (Steve) Null and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Jim was born and raised in Dayton, OH. He would have graduated from Wilber Wright High School in 1950, instead he selflessly served his country by joining the United States Navy, upon discharge, joined the United States Marine Corp., in 1950 with more than 28 years of faithful service, both active duty and reserve and retiring as Sergeant Major of the 4th Combat Engineer Battalion in July 1991. During his military career, he participated in many combat operations during the Korean War, including "The Landing at Inchon" and "The Battle of the Chosin Reservoir", earning six major battle stars, participated in combat



operations during the Vietnam War, earning two major battle stars and a Purple Heart and participated in Operation Desert Storm where he was ready to deploy to Southeast Asia. Additionally, he received many other medals and ribbons. Throughout his life he was a member of or served on the board of many organizations, including; The Chosen Few



Survivors, American Veterans Heritage Center, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Marine Corp League, AMVETS, American Legion, VFW, Mason of the Mystic Lodge, Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton, Antioch Shriners, Vietnam Veterans of America, Crime Stoppers, Disabled American Veterans and The Korean War Veterans Association. In 2012, he was inducted into the Veteran's Hall of Fame. He was one of many who was instrumental in paving the way for "The State of Ohio Korean War Memorial and All Veterans Memorial Walkway" to be brought to Dayton. He served as President of the Korean Veteran's



Association until December 2014 when it was consigned and entrusted to The Dayton Area Korean Association (DAKA). His civilian and military career intertwined: He worked for the Dayton Coca-Cola Bottling Company, R. K. Pfauhl Detective Bureau, City of Kettering Volunteer Fire Department and



Security Director of Society and Key Bank, retiring from civilian life in 1994. The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00pm on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with several special services starting at 7:00pm. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, June 18 at the funeral home, with Rev. Dr. Daniel Meister officiating. Burial in David's Cemetery with a Marine Corp Honor Guard. The family would like to express our



heartfelt thanks to the wonderful care given by Home Instead and Hospice of Dayton. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



