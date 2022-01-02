SNYDER, Irene Sue



Age 99, of Camden, Ohio, died Monday, December 27, 2021, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties in Franklin, Ohio. Irene was born on September 2, 1922, in Collinsville, Ohio, daughter of the late Jess Alfus and Nellie Josephine (Pallman) Wing.



In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Lyle H. Snyder in 1998; brothers, Hubert L., and Clarence A. Wing; sisters, Edith L. Mann and Doris Highley.



She is survived by her sons, Larry A. Snyder, David M. Snyder, and Samuel L. Snyder; and daughters, Linda A. Paxton, and Judith Ann Duncan; sister, Virginia Cassidy; numerous



grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.



Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held in Fairview Cemetery in Gratis.



Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home, Eaton, Ohio.



Memorial Contributions may be made to the Gratis Rescue Squad- Gratis, Ohio.



