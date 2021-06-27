SNYDER, Heather



40, of Springfield passed away as the result of a car accident on June 21, 2021. She was born on April 29, 1981, in Springfield, the daughter of James L. (Laura) Hildebrand and Linda (Estes) Halen. Heather enjoyed the entertainment of social



media and loved camping, off roading and anything that



involved being outdoors. She was a biker at heart and enjoying going to Daytona Bike Week and any other biker events. Survivors include her



husband, Douglas J. Snyder; one daughter, Alexis Keeton; her parents; one sister, Kristin Robinson; three brothers, Donald Robinson, Dennis Halen II and Michael (Becca) Hildebrand and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Farrell and Virginia Hildebrand. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021, from 5-8 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Heather's life will be held on Tuesday at 11 am in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



