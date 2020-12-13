SNYDER, Carolyn S.



Age 86, formerly of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. Carolyn was a retired Aero Space Secretary working at Honeywell Inc. for 20 years. She was a former member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church and VFW Post 3283 Ladies Auxiliary. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was also a card shark from way back, a keen fisherwoman who loved her time at Grand Lake St. Mary's, and one who was always willing to help someone in need. Carolyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John L.; sons Danny & Randy Higgins. She is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law Suzie & Mike Beckmeyer, Pam & Dave Potter, and Johnny & Linda Snyder; grandchildren Misty (Jeff) Belford, Julie (Jason) Reedy, Brandon Snyder, Danielle (Michael) Hull, Matthew (Jessica) Snyder, Erin, Thomas, Lauren Beckmeyer; great-grandchildren Jacob & Jacey Reedy, Dalen & Sydney Belford, Savannah & Michael Mason Hull, Jayden & Abigail Snyder, Henry Beckmeyer; sister Linda Brown; nieces Jenny McCormack, Carla Scaggs, Lori Pier. Many thanks to staff at Trinity Community of Beavercreek, Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant, and Hospice of the Miami Valley for years of loving kindness and quality care. Due to COVID-19, A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral



Arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

