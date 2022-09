SNOWDEN, 3rd., Grover C.



Was born September 16, 1951, and passed away August 23, 2022. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam war, and was Honorable discharge. He is survived by Sister Sharon Snowden Cline; nephews Jeff and Robert Yates, numerous cousins in various states, and one aunt Joann. Interred at the Dayton National Cemetery. Services by Lusain funeral home.



