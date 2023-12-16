Snouse, Richard Walter



Our dad, Richard Walter Snouse passed away peacefully on the morning of March 15, 2021. There was no memorial service as Dad donated his body to a local medical school hoping to benefit future generations. He now rests in peace at Glenwood Cemetery in Mooresville, NC.



Dad was born June 14, 1935 in Springfield OH, to Walter & Harriet Snouse along with his older brother and sister Bill and Judy. Dad lived out the last few years of his life at Van Crest Assisted Living in Urbana, OH. I think he found a second family there that loved and took care of him as if he were one of their own. We cannot say enough good things about his care team there. They are truly Angels among us. Prior to this, Dad spent the last 30 years of his life on the farm where he grew up outside of Springfield, OH. In all of this, he was truly blessed.



We will not try to recapture his entire life or what he meant to each of us here. However, I think we all share good memories of a friend, a dad who loved to "pick," joke and make those around him smile. He was most at home when he was outside. He loved cutting grass, driving nails, and firing his favorite steam locomotive, the old #33 on the Hocking Valley Scenic Railroad. But most of all, he enjoyed a good cup of coffee and sitting by a campfire in his backyard.



When someone you love passes away, it is said that they live on inside you and in the memories you carry. My sister and I see him in our children, we feel his presence when we smell saw dust or the smoke from an open fire and we hear his voice late at night in the echo of a train far off in the distance. These are blessings and a comfort to us. We hope that your memories of Dad will give you reason to pause, remember, and smile.



