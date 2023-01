SNOOK (Gray), Barbara E.



Barbara E. (Gray) Snook, formerly of Springfield, Ohio, who was born December 9, 1934, in Polk, Ohio, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2023. Private family services will be observed. Contributions in her name are suggested to the Champagne Aviation Museum, 1652 N. Main St., Urbana, OH 43078.



champaignaviationmuseum.org