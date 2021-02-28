SNIVELY, Ruth

SNIVELY (Miller), Ruth E.



Ruth Evelyn Miller Snively, age 95, of St. Leonard Retirement Community, Centerville, Ohio, passed away February 21, 2021, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton



after a short illness.



Ruth was born May 8, 1925, in Sidney, Ohio. Her parents were Frank E. and Lucill Weingartner Miller. As a young woman she left home to work at the Seeburg Factory in Chicago on the assembly line during World War II making sonar sets for the Navy. While there she tried to enlist in the Marine Corps Women's Reserve, but was not accepted due to age requirements. She later became a civilian employee of the Army Air Corps in Rome, NY. She married Philip Story Snively in 1951 and they lived in Bellbrook for many years. She was a civilian employee at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base where she



retired as a budget analyst.



Always independent, intelligent, and curious, Ruth pursued many interests. After retirement she enjoyed spending time in her woods, volunteering with the Centerville Washington Park District, and traveling with the Friendship Force and Elderhostel to Australia, Greece, Germany, Norway, and Spain. She never stopped reading and learning about her wide



variety of interests, especially nature and science.



She is survived by her children, Lloyd Snively (Rhonda), of Roswell, GA; Mary Ann Snively of Middletown, OH; Jay Snively (Ann) of Bellbrook; her sister, Carlene Prether of Dayton; niece Leslie (Jeff) Stricker; nephew's wife and dear friend, Anne Whiteman of Lewisville, TX; as well as a great-niece and two great-nephews. Ruth was preceded in death by her



parents; her sisters, Betty Taylor and Marilyn Kimmerle; her ex-husband, Phil Snively; niece Amy Prether, and nephew Gary Whiteman.



The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.



The family would be very grateful if you would share a memory or story about Ruth at www.NewcomerDayton.com. Memorial contributions may be made to The Nature Conservancy at www.nature.org or The Tenth Life at www.thetenthlife.org. You might honor Ruth by planting a tree of your choice, anywhere you wish, to help protect the natural world that she loved so much.

