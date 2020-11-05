X

SNIDER, Ann

Obituaries

SNIDER (Neely), Ann

Age 94, of Vandalia, passed away peacefully at home

surrounded by her loving

family, Monday, November 2, 2020. Ann was born August 5, 1926, in Brooklyn, NY, to the late Adam and Rose Gioberti. Ann met her husband Buster while he was serving in the

Marine Corp. at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, he died in 1997

after 54 years of marriage. She was a longtime member of the Cassel Hills Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by husbands Buster "B.G." Neely

and Gordon Snider, granddaughter Rachel Neely and son

Robert Neely. Survived by a daughter Barbara (F.J.) Thomas of Dayton, 2 sons, Lundy (Beth) Neely of Vandalia and Jeff

(Janie) Neely of Arcanum, 12 grandchildren and 25

great-grandchildren. Services will be held 12 noon Monday, Nov. 9th, 2020, at the Cassel Hills Church of Christ, 836 S. Brown School Rd., Vandalia, Ohio. The family will receive friends Monday from 11 a.m. until time of services. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

