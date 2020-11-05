SNIDER, Ann

SNIDER (Neely), Ann



Age 94, of Vandalia, passed away peacefully at home



surrounded by her loving



family, Monday, November 2, 2020. Ann was born August 5, 1926, in Brooklyn, NY, to the late Adam and Rose Gioberti. Ann met her husband Buster while he was serving in the



Marine Corp. at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, he died in 1997



after 54 years of marriage. She was a longtime member of the Cassel Hills Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by husbands Buster "B.G." Neely



and Gordon Snider, granddaughter Rachel Neely and son



Robert Neely. Survived by a daughter Barbara (F.J.) Thomas of Dayton, 2 sons, Lundy (Beth) Neely of Vandalia and Jeff



(Janie) Neely of Arcanum, 12 grandchildren and 25



great-grandchildren. Services will be held 12 noon Monday, Nov. 9th, 2020, at the Cassel Hills Church of Christ, 836 S. Brown School Rd., Vandalia, Ohio. The family will receive friends Monday from 11 a.m. until time of services. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

