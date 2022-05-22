SNELL, Marilyn Helen



Age 96, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away at Trinity community 05/19/2022. She was born on 01/28/1926, to parents



Raymond and Ruby (Meyer) Heaton who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was her husband of 60 years, Jack E. Snell and sisters, Dorothy (Mac) Wolpers and Joanna (Bud) Price.



Marilyn is survived by son, Michael (Susan) Snell; 2 grandchildren, Kevin (Cheryl) Snell and Katie (Eric) Miller, and 3 great-grandchildren, Peyton Snell, Lucy Snell and Bennett Miller



Besides her family, Marilyn's greatest love was her flower gardens. She was a 1944 graduate of Parker Coop and had a long career at Standard Register. Services will be privately held by the family. Arrangements by Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel.

