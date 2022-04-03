SNEED, Karl Jeffrey



Karl Jeffery Sneed was born on July 23, 1959, in Dayton, Ohio. He went home to be with the Lord after a prolonged illness on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton, Ohio. Karl, the son of the late Robert T. Sneed and the late Zenobia (Gamble) Sneed is survived by his wife Marilyn (Sosebee) Sneed and daughter Mauwi Nymana Sneed. He is also survived by his daughters Kendra Janicee Applin (Marquis) and Ciarra Lashea Sneed from his first marriage to the late Canzetta Lee Sneed. Public visitation will be held 10am - 11am, Monday, April 4, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Private family service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

